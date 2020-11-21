California: Curfew Instated in Many Counties as COVID-19 Cases Surge

As COVID-19 instances proceed to climb throughout California, Gov. Gavin Newsom introduced Thursday that he has instated a “restricted stay-at-home order” to take impact at present, Nov. 21.

The curfew will have an effect on all counties in the purple tier, which presently contains 41 out of the state’s 58 counties. Although it’s not a full lockdown, the order is aimed to pause all non-essential work and gatherings from 10 p.m. to five a.m. every evening. As well as, motion and gatherings in the course of the hours have been prohibited.

The order will stay in impact till Dec. 21 in an try to halt rising COVID-19 instances throughout the state. On Nov. 16, California broke its file for the best COVID-19 instances reported in a single day, with 13,412 instances. As well as, during the last two weeks, COVID-19 hospitalizations have elevated greater than 60%.

Because of the rise in #COVID19 instances, CA is issuing a restricted Keep at Residence Order. Non-essential work and gatherings should cease from 10pm-5am in counties in the purple tier. This may take impact at 10pm on Saturday and stay for 1 month. Collectively–we are able to flatten the curve once more. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 19, 2020

In a tweet on Thursday, Newsom outlined the fundamentals of the order, writing that “Non-essential work and gatherings should cease from 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. in counties in the purple tier. This may take impact at 10 p.m. on Saturday and stay for 1 month. Collectively — we are able to flatten the curve once more.”

Throughout a press briefing on Thursday, California Well being and Human Companies Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly helped to outline what’s and isn’t prohibited in the course of the curfew interval. In keeping with Ghaly, actions such as a late-night grocery run or choosing up takeout from a restaurant are allowed, as these companies are nonetheless deemed important. Nonetheless, sit-down eating at eating places just isn’t and shall be prohibited after 10 p.m.

Though all gatherings ought to be prevented in the course of the curfew hours, residents can nonetheless partake in out of doors bodily actions, such as strolling a pet or going for a run.

Although Ghaly admitted it is going to be exhausting to police everybody’s whereabouts, he stated he’s hoping that this curfew is usually a “partnership” between state officers and residents.

“We all know that’s exhausting to think about learn how to implement. A few of chances are you’ll say, ‘Properly, how am I ever going to be identified if I’m doing that at dwelling?’” Ghaly stated throughout Thursday’s press briefing. “We’ve relied on a partnership with all of you and that is about coming collectively.”