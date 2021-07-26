California Deputy Killed, Every other Injured In Hours-long Standoff

Wasco, California Mayor Alex Garcia is urging citizens to steer clear of the realm of 1st Boulevard and Poplar Road after two Kern County Sheriff’s deputies have been shot and wounded, with one loss of life from their accidents.

Deputies have been referred to as to a house at round 1 p.m. for an armed person who stays barricaded inside of with 3 folks, in step with KGET.

A couple of rounds of gunfire have been reportedly exchanged between the 2 deputies and the suspect simply earlier than 3 p.m., ensuing within the accidents.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Administrative center and Bakersfield Police Division’s SWAT unit are on scene in what has transform an hours-long standoff.

It is a growing tale. Please take a look at again for updates.