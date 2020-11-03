California Mayors Call on Gov. Gavin Newsom to Reopen Theme Parks

Eight California mayors have known as upon Gov. Gavin Newsom to rethink the state’s security tips and supply a brand new plan to reopen theme parks.

The letter, which means that security might be met whereas additionally reopening the parks in restricted capacities, was signed by Mayor Harry Sidhu of Anaheim, Mayor Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles, Mayor Kevin Faulconer of San Diego, Mayor Sam Liccardo of San Jose, Mayor Lee Model of Fresno, Mayor Karen Goh of Bakersfield, Mayor Rusty Bailey of Riverside and Mayor Miguel Pulido of Santa Ana.

“The rules put forth by your administration have been launched inside the framework of prioritizing public well being and security for visitors and staff,” the message reads. “That is the fitting focus. Nonetheless, financial and public well being are usually not mutually unique targets.”

All through the letter, the mayors assert that proof proven to the Newsom administration helps the choice to loosen restrictions for theme parks. In addition they argue that forcibly closing the varied parks till effectively into subsequent yr would trigger continued unfavourable impacts for the individuals employed on the numerous places.

The ideas proposed within the mayors’ letter embody working at 25 p.c capability, strictly implementing masks necessities and temperature screening for all who enter and superior reservations. The letter additionally requests that among the closely impacted cities be included in conversations to come to a brand new resolution.

“We subsequently respectfully request that your administration work with our most impacted coalition members – Los Angeles, Anaheim, San Diego – to proceed the dialogue of how we are able to preserve a health-first focus whereas modifying protocols to permit massive theme parks to open in Tier Three with diminished capability, slightly than Tier 4,” the letter concludes.