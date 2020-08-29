California Movie Theaters Must Meet Strict Guidelines to Reopen

Gov. Gavin Newsom has introduced strict tips for indoor film theaters in California to reopen within the coming months.

The rules, introduced Friday, had been contained in a brand new color-coded reopening system for counties primarily based on coronavirus prevalence and testing charges. Presently, 38 of the 58 counties (together with Los Angeles and Orange), with 87% of the state’s inhabitants, are within the “purple” tier or “widespread” tier.

The purple designaion implies that greater than 8% of assessments are coming again optimistic and there are greater than seven new circumstances each day per 100,000 residents.

“COVID-19 will probably be with us for a very long time and we want to adapt,” Newsom mentioned.

There are at the moment 9 counties within the crimson tier, thought-about to have “substantial” illness unfold together with eight counties within the “average” tier and three within the “minimal” yellow vary, beneath the brand new tips. Counties should keep in every tier for not less than three weeks earlier than they’ll transfer to a much less restrictive tier. They’ll solely be eligible to transfer to a much less restrictive tier if their numbers present enchancment for not less than two weeks.

The brand new guidelines will enable film theaters in “crimson tier” counties to start operations with capability restricted to 25% or 100 individuals, whichever is much less. Movie theaters in “orange tier” counties can function with capability restricted to 50% or 200 individuals, whichever is much less. San Francisco and San Diego counties at the moment meet the necessities to be within the crimson tier, so film theaters in these counties could be allowed reopen at simply 25% capability.

NEW: California is launching a Blueprint for a Safer Financial system. It’s easy. Your county will probably be assigned a colour primarily based on:

– Case price

– Positivity price Your colour determines how companies can function in your county. Discover your colour & what’s open ➡️ https://t.co/xtXFwVeWc2 pic.twitter.com/fFXR7rbtU1 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 28, 2020

The brand new system goes into impact on Aug. 31. Tiers will probably be up to date each Tuesday beneath the brand new tips.

The bulletins come six weeks after Newsom’s July 13 mandate which closed all indoor theaters, bars, eating places, wineries, household leisure, zoos, museums and cardrooms amid hovering COVID-19 charges. A number of film theaters in California had briefly reopened, solely to shut once more in July, however most have been closed since March.

The transfer comes as an estimated 62% of the nation’s theaters have reopened, with studios beginning to launch main titles equivalent to “The New Mutants,” which opened Thursday evening, and Christopher Nolan’s time-travel thriller “Tenet,” which launches on Sept. 3.

Newsom had famous on Aug. 24 that the variety of California counties on the state monitoring listing — which prevents giant gatherings and companies like film theaters to be open — had declined to 35 counties due to progress in decreasing coronavirus charges. He had revealed final week that the state was engaged on new tips that may decide which counties will probably be topic to state restrictions.

California has recorded 688,858 circumstances of COVID-19 and 12,690 loss of life. Greater than 11 million assessments have been carried out.