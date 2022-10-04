California Police are looking for a serial killer who killed six people in a year, wears black and attacks in the dark

Ballistics evidence has linked the fatal shootings of six men and the injuries of a woman in California, all potentially at the hands of a serial killer, to crimes dating back more than a year, police said Monday. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Ballistic evidence linked the fatal shootings of six men and the injuries of a woman in California, all potentially at the hands of a serial killer, to crimes dating back more than a year, police said.

Authorities announced last week that five men in Stockton had been killed in the last few months, ambushed and shot to death alone in the dark. On Monday night, police said two additional cases last year, the death of a man in Oakland and the non-fatal shooting of a woman in Stockton, had been linked to those killings.

“He definitely meets the definition of a serial killer,” Stockton Police Officer Joseph Silva said. “What makes this different is that the shooter is just looking for an opportunity, and unfortunately our victims were alone in a dark area.”

Police would not say if the seven shootings were related to the same weapon.

The locations of the Stockton serial murders

In the fatal Stockton cases, none of the men were assaulted or beaten before the killings, which occurred within a radius of a few square miles between July 8 and Sept. 27, and neither appeared to have known each other, Silva said. The shootings also do not appear to be gang or drug related.

The other Stockton attack, in which a 46-year-old woman was shot but survived her injuries, occurred on April 16, 2021, around 3:20 a.m., police said. The woman was also alone at the time.

The shooting death of a 40-year-old man in Oakland has also been linked to the violence in Stockton, police said. The man was shot to death around 4:15 a.m. on April 10, 2021. It was not immediately clear if the man was also alone when he was killed.

The City of Stockton, Stockton Crime Stoppers and the owner of a local construction company offered a total of $95,000 for information leading to an arrest for the murders.

In this undated surveillance image released by the Stockton Police Department, a grainy still image of a “person of interest,” dressed entirely in black and wearing a black cap, who appeared in videos from several of the Homicide in Stockton. (Stockton Police Department via AP).

Police released a grainy still image of a “person of interest”dressed all in black and wearing a black cap, who appeared in videos from several of the Stockton homicide crime scenes.

The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the Stockton victims Monday like Paul Yaw, 35, who was killed on July 8; Salvador Debudey Jr., 43, who died on August 11; Jonathan Hernández Rodríguez, 21, who died on August 30; Juan Cruz, 52, who was killed on September 21, and Lawrence López Sr., 54.

López was shot shortly before 2 a.m. on September 27 in a residential area north of downtown.

He “was just a person who was here in the wrong place at the wrong time in the wrong circumstances,” his brother, Jerry Lopez, told KXTV-TV. “It’s hard to process that this happened.”

There may even be multiple people involved in the violence.

“To be honest, we just don’t know,” Silva said. “This person or people who are doing this are definitely very bold and brazen.”

Police said four of the Stockton homicide victims were walking alone and a fifth was in a parked car when they were killed overnight or early in the morning in the city of 320,000, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west. south of the state capital of Sacramento.

(with information from AP)

