California to Allow (*15*) Concert events, Theaters to Reopen on April 15

(*15*) concert events, theaters and different non-public gatherings could begin up once more in California starting on April 15, the state’s Division of Public Heath introduced on Friday.

Nonetheless, to attend the reopened occasions indoors, folks will want to show they’ve been absolutely vaccinated towards COVID-19 or be examined for the virus. The variety of friends allowed on the occasion or gathering will even rely on which four-color restriction tier the particular county is in.

Los Angeles is at the moment within the Orange Tier, which loosens a few of the restrictions and will increase viewers capability from the county’s earlier Purple Tier. The orange tier permits indoor actions with up to 150 individuals who have been vaccinated or present proof of testing.

Starting April 15, outside gatherings of up to 50 individuals are allowed for counties within the Purple Tier, and that bumps up to 100 folks for the Orange Tier and 200 folks within the Yellow Tier. (*15*) gatherings are nonetheless discouraged whereas the pandemic continues, however the Purple, Orange and Yellow Tiers all enable for modifications and capability limits. Within the Purple Tier, probably the most restrictive, solely outside gatherings are allowed, and they’re restricted to solely three households.

The California Division of Public Well being additionally recommends that personal occasions or conferences, corresponding to conferences or receptions, use pre-purchased tickets, outlined visitor lists and assigned seating to cut back publicity threat. (*15*) dwell occasions, performances and concert events will even be allowed with bodily distancing, advance ticket purchases, designated areas for consuming and consuming and attendance restricted to in-state guests.

Additionally on April 15, California residents ages 16 and up shall be eligible to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Gavin Newsom introduced final week. Vaccine eligibility for California residents ages 50 and older started on April 1. In late March, Newsom mentioned that he expects California to obtain 2.5 million doses every week within the first half of April and greater than 3 million every week within the second half of the month.