California Vaccinations Open to Ages 16 and Up in April

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has introduced that the state will prolong COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to everybody ages 16 and older on April 15.

Throughout a press convention on Thursday, Newsom additionally stated residents ages 50 and older will likely be in a position to get the vaccine on April 1. Moreover, if somebody getting a vaccine goes in with a member of the family, the member of the family will likely be in a position to get a vaccine too.

“We’re even nearer to placing this pandemic behind us with in the present day’s announcement and with vaccine provides anticipated to improve dramatically in the months forward,” California Well being and Human Companies Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly stated of the enlargement.

Whereas the vaccine provide is slowly growing, it’s set to sharply improve subsequent month. Newsom stated that California expects to obtain 2.5 million doses per week in the primary half of April and greater than 3 million per week in the second half of the month. At present, the state is getting about 1.8 million doses per week. California simply acquired 180,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines that had not been anticipated.

“Starting April 1, we’re increasing #COVID19 vaccine eligibility,” the governor introduced on Twitter Thursday. “Provide continues to improve thanks to the management of @POTUS. With greater than 15 million photographs in arms, the sunshine on the finish of the tunnel continues to get brighter.”

Whereas the state is increasing vaccine eligibility, Newsom stated that California will proceed to prioritize underserved communities by working with labor teams to attain important staff. Moreover, they may let well being suppliers goal vaccinations by zip code.

