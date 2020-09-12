Call center racket busted, money used to come from US and Canadian citizens as IRS officer

Mumbai: The crime branch of the Mumbai Police has uncovered a call center gang, in which the people involved used to fool people by calling themselves Indian Revenue Service and immigration officials and recover money by threatening the US and Canadian citizens on financial matters. . Despite the rules of Kovid-19 epidemic and social distance, 81 men and 26 women were working at call centers. The police officer said that the accused also used to sell narcotic and stimulant drugs. Also Read – US signs defense deal with Maldives to counter China’s presence in Indian Ocean

On 29 August, a person was arrested from Malad by the Crime Intelligence Unit and an interrogation of him revealed the call center gang operating from the building of Izmima Market on Marve Road and the SEZ Plaza, an official said.

"The eleventh unit and the CIU team raided five call centers operating there and arrested six people," the official said. The campaign was going on till Saturday morning. The arrested accused have been identified as Faizan Balim (23), Zeeshan Ansari (21), Ganesh Singh Rajput (27), Mohammad Shahbaz Koripodi, Nitin Rane (42) and Uzair Sayyed (29). "

The police officer said, “The accused used to call citizens of the US and Canada and identify themselves as IRS or immigration officers and threaten them with economic punishment, jail and extradition.” The accused used to say that if the money taken from the government is not given, then the punishment will be incurred. Numbers of citizens settled abroad were obtained illegally. “

The police officer said that despite the rules of Kovid-19 epidemic and social distance, 81 men and 26 women were working at call centers. He said that a case has been registered against the accused under the law. The officer said that six accused have been sent to police custody till Friday.