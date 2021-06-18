Call for for disqualification of Mukul Roy from the put up of MLA, Suvendu Adhikari petitions Speaker

West Bengal Information Newest Replace: Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration (BJP) Suvendu Adhikari, Chief of the Opposition within the West Bengal Legislative Meeting (Suvendu Adhikari) Has given a petition to the Speaker of the Meeting on Friday. Trinamool Congress in (TMC) Chief Mukul Roy (Mukul Roy) sought to be disqualified. Roy received 83-Krishnanagar North Meeting Constituency previously on BJP price ticket (Krishnanagar Uttar constituency) MLA from. Additionally Learn – Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury met in Delhi, later additionally met Amit Shah; stir in Congress

The officer had previous demanded Mukul Roy's resignation beneath the Anti-Defection Act. He stated that Mukul Roy received the election on a BJP price ticket and later moved to the TMC. Now within the petition despatched to the Speaker of the Meeting, the officer raised the similar call for and referred to as for disqualification of Roy's MLA put up.

The Bengal BJP camp used to be getting ready to ship a petition disqualifying Mukul Roy from the put up of MLA since remaining Thursday and had consulted its attorneys for this. BJP leader whip within the meeting Manoj Tigga as of late submitted the petition to Speaker Viman Banerjee. It's to be recognized that former BJP Nationwide Vice President Mukul Roy contested from Krishnanagar North on BJP price ticket and defeated TMC candidate actress Kaushani Mukherjee.

Alternatively, after weeks of hypothesis, Mukul Roy after all returned to TMC together with his son Subhranshu Roy. Opposing his determination, the officer demanded motion beneath the anti-defection regulation. Alternatively, senior TMC chief Kunal Ghosh hit again on the officer, asking him to show his father Sisir Adhikari, who used to be a TMC MP, and joined the BJP a month earlier than the election as an MP.