Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Warzone get a big update

Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops Cold War receive new weapons, maps, modes and a new zombie map. The latest update for Season 1 is here, just as we announced a few days ago, and brings with it new melee weapons, a new multiplayer map and two new maps for Onslaught mode (so they are exclusive to PlayStation). There are also new multiplayer and zombie modes, as well as access to this mode until January 21.

The second part of this season 1 will arrive on February 4 with the “Express” map (one of the most loved by fans) that comes from Call of Duty: Black Ops II, and will come with a new map for zombies mode.

Specifically, today’s one brings us the Wakizashi katana, a weapon that also works as an unlockable in-game challenge and that can be purchased with the new Disavowed Assassin pack in the store, as well as the multiplayer map Sanatorium, which puts ten Squads of four on the mission to fight the Ural plans on targets with land, sea and air vehicles.

“Dropkick” is the new mode joining today and Treyarch describes it as a typical “hot potato” title, in which you will have to fight for control of an important briefcase.

In the case of zombies, “Cranked” is the new game mode available from today and will allow us to fight against the zombies against the clock.