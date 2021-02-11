Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War competitive mode removes items one day after launch

Treyarch has removed several items from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War League Play, just one day after the launch of this new competitive mode.

League Play was introduced on Monday this week, and the developer issued a patch a day later restricting a number of items, responding to player feedback on the mode.

You can check out the full patch notes here, via the Treyarch website. Molotovs and Suppressors have been banned, along with Armor and War Machine point streaks. Not to mention the Jammer field upgrade and the Gung-Ho advantage.

A number of specific attachments have also been restricted as of the February 9 patch. “We have been monitoring feedback and known issues since yesterday’s release, and today’s update introduces a handful of new fixes and restrictions that go beyond the current set of CDL 2021 rules.”reads the blog post.

“We will continue to monitor feedback and game data to ensure a fun and competitive experience regarding rules and content restrictions on League Play. Our ultimate goal is to provide a more varied experience for players by offering certain variations on the rules to the game. while providing an experience similar to what the pros are playing in the CDL (Call of Duty League). “, concludes the entry.

League Play is a new mode for Cold War that allows players to engage with the same rules, modes, and maps that the Call of Duty League esports pros play. It is a skill-based matchmaking system that has players compete against those within their Skills Division, amounting to 30 ranks in the game.

On the other hand, in this mode, players must complete five placement matches before being placed on a ladder and a division based on their performance in the game. League Play events will also take place every two weeks in which competitive players will have the opportunity to move up the division ladder and earn a prominent place to improve their chances of a promotion in the rankings.

In other Call of Duty news, Activision recently confirmed that a new Call of Duty game is coming this year, during Activision Blizzard’s fourth quarter 2020 earnings call.