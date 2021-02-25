Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – New Outbreak Mode may be played early by mistake

The astute players of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War have figured out how to play the game’s new ‘Zombies’ mode, Outbreak, a day before the official launch.

Outbreak is a Zombies experience “on a large scale” which will continue the story of Dark Aether, with new enemies, objectives and rewards. It’s supposed to be released on Thursday after being leaked through a series of Easter eggs found in Warzone, but players are already enjoying it.

As reported by Eurogamer, players who download the latest game update will be able to access the new mode by logging out and creating a custom Zombies game offline. In this one, players will be able to select the new Outbreak mode and play on the new maps, Alpine, Ruka and Golova. It’s a good way to check it out and practice before its official release (already online) tomorrow.

Unsurprisingly, there are already plenty of Outbreak videos on YouTube and Twitch right now. Here are some images from YouTube user Unpunk. On the Outbreak loading screen, we can see a quick summary of how the mode will work. For example, in the loot phase, players will move through a region towards an objective, killing zombies and collecting resources.

For its part, in the Thrive phase, objectives such as escorting a surface vehicle or tracking enemies through the satellite tracker will be completed to earn rewards and reveal the site of the beacon. Instead, in the survival phase, the beacon will be used to move to a new region with greater difficulty, or to initiate an exfiltration attempt.

In other Cold War news, we recently learned that the latest entry in the Call of Duty franchise is one of the best-selling games in American history. You can check our analysis of the game here.