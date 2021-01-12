Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to get its mid-season update next week

Treyarch has confirmed that a mid-season update for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War It will arrive next Thursday, January 14, 2021, adding new maps and modes to the multiplayer and to the game’s zombies mode.

The information came through a January 7 patch note update posted on the Treyarch blog. And this post confirms some details about some of the content coming to Cold War mid-season.

One of the main introductions is a new Fireteam map called Sanatorium. This map will complement a new Fireteam mode called Dropkick, a 6v6 battle where players must “fight for control of nuclear codes.”.

The new Sanitarium map will arrive in Cold War on January 14, 2021

On the other hand, Zombies players can enjoy adjustments in Cranked mode, where “Each zombie killed resets the countdown timer until you are gone.”. In the PlayStation-exclusive Onslaught mode, the Raid map, from Black Ops 2, has been added to the pack, as well as new Dark Aether information for players to collect as they battle the horde.

In other Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War news, we remind you that a glitch was recently discovered in the game that shows real images. And the most surprising thing of all is that, at this point, it is still not entirely clear how this glitch was possible.

And although it is not from Black Ops Cold War, but from Modern Warfare (and Warzone as well), yesterday we learned that Activision’s game was the game that generated the most revenue in the industry last year 2020. With numbers well above of those harvested by FIFA and GTA 5.