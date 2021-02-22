Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War y Warzone fechan la temporada 2

It’s official: on the 25th of this February, season 2 of Call of Duty: Warzone y Black Ops Cold War. Time to introduce new features like Outbreak, a huge arena in which to fight zombies, including hills, fields and abandoned buildings.

We are going to enjoy the inclusion of two free weapons (FARA 83 Assault Rifle and LC10 SMG) along with much more content both paid and free of charge.

Of course we cannot complain, since Cold War brings us a lot of content, maps, six weapons, new points of interest in Warzone and the aforementioned zombies.

We are going to detail a little what will come to us on February 25, 2021:

New multiplayer maps:

Apocalypse (6v6, Launch Week)

Golova (Various teams, during the season)

Mansion (2v2, 3v3, during the season)

Miami Strike (6v6, during the season)

New multiplayer modes:

Gun Game (Free, launch week arrives)

Stockpile (6v6, release week)

Hardpoint (multiple teams, during the season)

Six New Unlockable Weapons:

FARA 83 (FREE in Tier 15)

LC10 (FREE and Tier 31)

Weapons to unblock: R1 Shadowhunter, Machete, Rifle francotirador ZRG 20mm y la E-Tool militarNew Zombies Experience: Outbreak

As for Outbreak, it is connected to the Dark Aether story and will offer players objectives throughout the major maps of Black Ops Cold War. We have to eliminate enemies using the satellite tracker, we will have to escort a portal detector vehicle and of course, fight against zombies.

New on-field upgrade: Frienzed Guard, which forces zombies to attack a user for 10 seconds. We can use Aetherium crystals to level up this improvement with powerful modifiers, such as shield repair, increase the duration of the ability to 15 seconds and even slow down some enemies.

New Ammo Type: Shatter Blast

Splendid for blowing up zombies no matter how big they are, as it adds an explosive point to all bullets. We can level up the skill so that it also creates a shock wave effect for those closest to it.

We can raise our ability to Tier IV and V

There are two new types of Aetherium crystal: refined and perfect. We will only have to overcome hordes or experiments in a single pass and we will have the new crystals at our disposal.

New game modes, and points of interest in Warzone

We will see new weapons and operators. In addition, there are new modes and we will explore two points of interest in Verdansk:

In Exfiltration we will look for a portable radio in the area and we will have to “keep” it for a certain amount of time to win the game.

There are also new areas and many think that something is happening under the ground. Tap explore.

New Battle Pass, Prestige Tiers, and More The new operators are Naga, Maxis, Wolf and Rivas, new Prestige Points, the Scorestreak Deadly Machine, Outbreak vehicles, new multiplayer and zombie challenges and more.

