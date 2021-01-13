Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies mode will be free for a week

This coming Thursday, January 14, 2021, will be an important day for the Call of Duty community in general and those interested in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in particular. As we mentioned a few days ago, the mid-season update will come to the game.

But, in addition, Activison has also announced that it will be the day that a free trial period for Zombies mode will begin. In this way, from Thursday the 14th, until Thursday, January 21, 2021, you will be able to enjoy this online mode at no cost. Of course, on all platforms the game is available on.

As indicated by its own creators on the game’s official blog, it will be the first time in history that this mode is available for free to all players (PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X / S). In addition, this event will include the following game modes:

The machine

Cranked

Onslaught (Solo en consolas PlayStation)

In addition, although the test begins next Thursday, it is already possible to download the Zombies mode to be able to make the most of the hours of play when the event begins.

Regarding the nature of each of the three modes included in the event, we can say that Die Maschine will force us to survive waves of zombies through multiple rounds. Instead, Cranked is a mode that forces us to take a Timer into account. In this way, we will be forced to kill a zombie every so often (and that timer is shortened as the game progresses).

Finally, in Onslaught you will have to cooperate fighting against very aggressive waves. But unlike traditional round-based zombies, a Dark Aether will confine us to a specific space on the map until it is charged by the souls of the zombies.