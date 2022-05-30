Call of Duty could return to Steam with Modern Warfare 2, or so this hint indicates

The PC version of the popular shooter saga could leave Battle.net exclusivity.

The saga may not be at its sweetest, but Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 shows that the shooter franchise still has a long way to go. Last week we had news of the new installment of FPS developed by Infinity Wardand the desire to know more about her has only increased since then.

All this increases the community’s search for novelties, which has left us with the appearance of a track which could confirm regreso de Call of Duty a Steam. And it is that users have managed to take a screenshot of a artwork of the game that has made an appearance on Valve’s digital distribution platform, fueling speculation.

An artwork of the game has appeared on SteamThe art of MW2 showed Ghost before being eliminated in a recommendation area for more products from the saga, where DLCs and extras are usually located. If the return of the Activision series to Steam is confirmed, would end with a five-year absence on the platform, which on PC had opted for exclusivity with Battle.net during its most recent run.

Little is known about the Modern Warfare 2 proposal, although the presence of some of the most iconic figures of task force 141. We will have the classic squad formed by Captain John Price, Simon “Ghost” Riley, John “Soap” MacTavish and Kyle “Gaz” Garrick, as well as a new addition: Alejandro Vargas, colonel of the Mexican special forces.

In addition to PC, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will also land on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, with the release date set for the October 28 of this same year. Meanwhile, they will continue to support Call of Duty: Warzone and the rest of the active deliveries of the saga. They won’t have any problems, since the number of people who work for the brand is such that, if they wanted to, they could found a city.

