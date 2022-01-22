Call of Duty could stop being an annual saga after the purchase of Activision by Microsoft

New information from Bloomberg reveals that franchise-related officials want to drop that policy.

It is the most shocking news in the world of video games: Microsoft has bought Activision Blizzard and, with it, the panorama in the industry changes completely. If the process is terminated, the record-breaking operation will cause Xbox is in control from a list of sagas with very important names at an international level, with the Call of Duty franchise being the main protagonist here.

The workers want it to stop being annualNew information from Bloomberg has left more clues about what may happen in the future after the merger of the companies, and in particular has left a very striking detail related to the popular shooter. And it is that Call of Duty could stop being released every year once it becomes directly dependent on Microsoft, which will impose a new strategy.

As detailed, senior officials at Activision Blizzard have commented that there are talks for the franchise to stop being annual, or at least we don’t always have a main installment every year end. The decision is not yet final, but among Call of Duty workers there is a desire to make it come true.

Among the main reasons that would lead to this new strategy with the saga is the fact that Call of Duty: Vanguard has sold 36% less than its predecessor (as we collected in 3DJuegos), which would indicate a certain weariness on the part of the players. Despite everything, it must be made clear that the sales figures are still in the several million, and each Call of Duty, including Vanguard, tends to be at the top of the sales charts year after year.

In that duality is the debate, so we will only have to wait for the operation to be completed to see what finally happens with the saga. Its managers have had to apologize recently for the state of the latest Call of Duty games, since they are suffering from different problems of stability after the latest content updates that affect several deliveries. What we do know for sure is Phil Spencer’s intention to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation, something that has reassured the gaming community on Sony consoles.

