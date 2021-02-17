Entertainment

Call of Duty: leaked the possible title of the new installment

February 17, 2021
At this stage we’ve been through a lot of Warfare already. What if Modern, what if Infinite … the point is that Activision knows what works, and at the same time, we all want to a call of duty to use, with a classic campaign, as everyone has been asking for through the networks. Now it turns out that the title of the new installment could have been revealed, and it would be …

Look, we know that a new game is probably coming this year. It’s nothing we didn’t talk about before, and last year it sounded strong, but it couldn’t be given the circumstances. Now it turns out that a famous “leaker” about the saga has released something on Twitter that leaves little to the imagination, and that if true, we would call it …

A gorilla, yes. Now let’s play with the English name. Gorilla looks like … guerilla in pronunciation. And hey, Guerrilla Warfare is more than manageable, even more so when the setting could be the famous guerrillas that have taken place around the globe, and especially in South America. This, he specifies, would be if it is not set in the future. We do not know if this man has predicted that there will be no more “guerrillas.” What strange things happen this 2021, eh? And that is not for lack of confidence. Come on, chat about this.

Source: Comicbook

