Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 could have a virtual reality mode exclusive to PlayStation VR 2

The Infinity Ward shooter would have this exclusive functionality for PlayStation 5.

With the presentation of the video of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 that you have on these lines, Activision confirmed that the new installment of the well-known saga of shooters will arrive in October of this year on PC and consoles, developed by Infinity Ward and bringing back several familiar faces.

However, despite being released on various platforms, it seems that Modern Warfare 2 could have some exclusive modes on certain systems. That says the information from What If Gaming, which indicates that it would have a virtual reality mode for PlayStation 5 specifically aimed at PlayStation VR 2, the new virtual reality device that Sony will launch in the near future.

Warning about virtual reality in the profile of MW2 on PS5

There is a security notice about VRThis information is corroborated by a previous leak that talked about the open beta and pre-order bonuses, but also fans have found a security advisory for virtual reality in the Store of PlayStation 5, which appears when we access the product and open the legal information. This warning is not in other titles that are not related to VR.

Therefore, we are left at the expense of an official confirmation by Activision (which could hold more surprises) or PlayStation. In fact, this information about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 fits perfectly with the profile of the State of Play that PlayStation will celebrate this Thursday June 2ndfocused on virtual reality and third-party partner announcements.

