Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 prepares its next beta with patches and corrections: these are the changes

Starting today, Xbox and PC players who have pre-ordered the game will be able to get early access.

Last week, PlayStation gamers were able to enjoy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 through a early access and beta exclusive for PS4 and PS5, something that has been accompanied by a second round of tests that will start today for Xbox and PC users, to which those of PlayStation will also be added. We have already told you how to participate in the first fights of CoD: Modern Warfare 2, but from Infinity Ward they want to ensure an experience as polished as possible.

The authors also explain some criticized decisionsThat is why, as we read on the official website of the developer, the new beta of the shooter will have some changes and corrections that respond to all the comments seen on social networks in recent days, the result of the first experience of PlayStation players.

Here mainly the resolution of errors such as the sound of footstepswhich during the first beta were heard from far away, or the problems around the pursuit of a goal in a shootout, which was presented as a somewhat confusing moment. In addition to this, Infinity Ward is also researching new ways to distinguish allies from enemieswhich will save us more than one wrong shot.

Beyond this, it should be noted that the study notes also clarify some of the decisions most criticized by users. For example, Infinity Ward explains that players only show up on the minimap when a UAV is activated, something they want prevent the title from becoming an indicator chase in the map. Another of the aspects most commented on by users revolves around Dead Silence, which a field upgrade will still be considered because “it creates a balance between freedom of movement and combat predictability.”

In short, Infinity Ward is preparing for a new beta that ends up convincing the largest number of players. Of course, the developer urges us to enjoy the shooter experience without carrying out toxic behavior, which is why it has recently updated its Code of conduct.

Beyond this, it should be remembered that the Call of Duty franchise has sparked a conflict between Xbox and PlayStation, since, after the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, there is the possibility that the saga will become an Xbox platform exclusive. And, as you can already imagine, Sony is not happy at all with this deal since he considers that Call of Duty influences when buying consoles.

