Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 shows a multiplayer map inspired by a very popular one

Farm 18 follows in the footsteps of Shoot House and will be one of the locations available in the game’s beta.

There are just over two months left to play the definitive version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but before Activision e Infinity Ward They will let us test their new shooter in different beta tests for which we already have dates. In them, will be the map that they just presented.

At the moment we do not have an announcement video to use, but the studio responsible for the game has shared in social networks and in vertical format the fragment in which the developers present us Farm 18, a map inspired by Shoot House that he has even had to reduce the level of foliage so that no one hides behind him. You can see it below:

Farm 18 will be available in the multiplayer beta“It came about because we liked the Shoot House map, so we tried to think of hidden training facilities,” design director Geoff Smith said of the map, which will be present in the multiplayer beta next to the one in Marina Bay, of which you have a video heading this same news. “You can go downtown and find the action, but if you want you can go back and play a different way,” explains Smith.

In the absence of more details about the content available in the different tests that will take place during the month of September, we know that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has its release date set for the October 28, 2022, when it will arrive on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The saga is not yet part of Xbox because the purchase of Activision has not yet been completed, so it continues to have promotional agreements with PlayStation.

More about: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Infinity Ward, Activision, Map and Multiplayer.