Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: two new maps removed a week after their arrival

April 12, 2021
Infinity Ward quietly added a trio of new maps to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare last week, but the study has now removed two of them without explanation.

Putting it in context, we reported last week that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, for which Activision had apparently ended support, received the classic Call of Duty 4 map, Killhouse, as well as two new maps called Al-Raab Airbase and Drainage. .

But, as Eurogamer discovered, both new maps have now been removed, while Killhouse remains, accompanied by The Killhouse Playlist 24/7 inside the game. Drainage and Al-Raab Airbase were previously playable in private matches, but if you log into the game now, you will not be able to choose them during custom game settings.

It’s unclear why the maps were added, and neither Activision nor Infinity Ward have commented on the situation, making it even more confusing. Hopefully we’ll get an official explanation soon. From IGN, we have contacted them in case they wanted to make a statement.

In other Call of Duty news, be sure to check out our article on how the Warzone Season 2 update finally reduced the game’s massive file size.

And speaking of Call of Duty: Warzone, yesterday we told you that nuclear weapons have arrived in advance to the game (giving truth to the information that speaks of an era transition in the game), but they still do not work correctly

