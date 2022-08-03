Call of Duty plans a 2023 with “new paid content” to recover from the drop in players

Activision Blizzard’s financial results reveal that its active users have fallen below 100 million.

Activision Blizzard has not given us good news today. As we read in the results of its last quarter, the company has registered a decline of $700 million in revenue and, for the first time in three years, the number of active users of the company does not exceed 100 million. This is due to the loss of interest around the franchise of Call of Dutywhich after the launch of Vanguard has failed to hold the attention of the community.

We are also continuing to develop new paid content for 2023 and beyond.ActivisionHowever, from Activision they intend to recover their players with a promise that, as we can read in the financial results document (via VGC), raises our expectations for next year: “Throughout the Call of Duty, the teams are well positioned to support these launches with substantial live operations, while also continuing to develop new paid content for 2023 and beyond“.

It is not a surprise that Activision is already looking at the future of Call of Duty with a delivery that, following its annual release rate, will be released sometime in 2023. Despite this, the company has not finished specifying its plans, which that gives rise to theories that range from a new base installment and even DLCs that expand the experience of existing games.

Be that as it may, Activision remains positive as it prepares the premiere of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which will arrive on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series next October 28. This installment has already presented a spectacular gameplay that, as you can read in our preview impressions, manages to maintain the illusion until its launch. If you want to be among the first to try this experience, keep in mind that Activision will offer some free codes to play the beta.

More about: Call of Duty, Activision and Call of Duty: Vanguard.