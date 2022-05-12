Call of Duty: Project Aurora Officially Announced, Bringing Warzone to Mobile Devices

Given the rumors about this code name, Activision wanted to confirm the existence of a battle royale alpha.

In March of this same year, Activision made public his intention to port Warzone to mobile devices. The company wants to get closer on iOS and Android to the popularity of the battle royale currently available on PC and consoles by developing a new game natively for mobile.

We did not know much more about it, but in recent days we have seen how a name that referred to a project for smartphones has been leaked on networks and forums. Activision has gone ahead and wanted to confirm it: Call of Duty: Project Aurora is the code name of the game.

The title has a closed alpha to improve developmentDevelopment is still at an early stage, with a phase of closed alpha for which invitations cannot be requested. “Our mission with Project Aurora is to bring friends, family and people from around the world together into a global and diverse community with an experience of dynamic, accurate and high-quality battle royale action that offers a new way to play”, they say in the blog.

The closed test only allows access to a certain number of participants, so we cannot manually sign up or request an invitation. It is addressed to fix bugs and collect feedback by lucky users, and ensure that the content available in the private alpha is only a part of what we will see.

Activision urges us to continue to monitor their communications as they will continue to update us on the development of this version of Warzone for mobile over the coming months. Still It has no official name or release date. confirmed, although there are six development teams involved, including the Spanish studio Digital Legends.

