Call of Duty puts an end to hacks with a punishment as cruel as it is fair: this is the novelty of the anti-cheat system

Activision remains firm in its fight against cheaters and claims to have banned 54,000 accounts.

Playing online is a lot of fun, as long as they don’t touch us cheaters in the departure. These players have been present in many of the most popular online titles, so it is not surprising that they also commit their misdeeds in the installments of Call of Duty. To put an end to this injustice, which has invaded Call of Duty: Vanguard since its beta, Activision opted for RICOCHET, a anti-cheat system that doesn’t stop getting better.

Cloaking prevents cheaters from seeing or hearing what is around themAs reported by Games Radar, the developer has updated its tool to dissuade all users who think of using hacks with a curious novelty: a function that, with the name of Cloakingdetect cheaters and prevents them from seeing or hearing everything that happens around you. This feature also allows hackers to be detected in the middle of a game, giving legitimate players a chance to take justice into their own hands and riddle the cheater with bullets.

On the other hand, Activision has noticed that cheaters use their unfair methods to gain a foothold in the world leaderboards. Therefore, you have now established that these players be eliminated from the lists as soon as they are caught hacking, which will leave a clean table of fake scores.

In this way, Activision makes sure to take another step in the eternal battle against cheaters, something that complements the recent ban of 54.000 hackers. After all, the developer has been fighting this injustice through massive suspensions and lawsuits against hack websites that, in the best of cases, abandon their distribution forever.

