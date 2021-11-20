Call of Duty: Vanguard adds a classic map to its multiplayer and solves a curious bug on PS5

Shipment is now available, ready for the free trial that can be enjoyed this weekend.

Two weeks have passed since the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard, and the truth is that it seems that it is not making too much noise if we consider the magnitude of the franchise. Activision’s game has fallen in sales compared to its predecessor, although the end result is pretty solid even after struggling with the game engine.

To try to win a greater number of players, and coinciding with the competition, they have announced this week a free trial that will allow access to its multiplayer during this weekend. One of the maps in which we can play is Shipment, a regular who makes his appearance again in this installment.

Beneath a cape from the Second World War, it is an ideal setting for close-range combat, with closed and open containers at various levels that can now also be pierced as added destructibility. It is available now, and Sledgehammer has taken care to add a playlist to play to the map directly from the menu.

They couldn’t start the game if they had less than 40GB of spaceThe update also includes general bug improvements, as well as having solved a problem on PS5 which made certain players unable to start the game if they had less than 40GB of available space. From this moment on, something similar should no longer happen.

The latest installment of the Activision shooter arrived on November 5 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. In our analysis of Call of Duty Vanguard, Carlos Gallego commented that its campaign mode is entertaining but superficial, although its multiplayer mode has been reinforced with new modes and a good final finish on a technical and graphic level.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Call of Duty Vanguard, Activision, Sledgehammer Games, Map and PS5.