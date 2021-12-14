Call of Duty: Vanguard and Battlefield 2042 conquer the US, and Switch ends the month with spectacular numbers

In November, the scarcity of resources caused a 38% decrease in the sale of consoles.

Uncertainty dominates the current video game landscape, but this does not prevent the heavyweights of the field from getting a important gap in terms of sales. This has happened during the month of November in the US, where the war shooters of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Battlefield 2042 have stood out among the novelties of the month. On the other hand, November has also served to reiterate the presence of Nintendo Switch in the market, as it rises above other consoles with numbers the most positive.

Mat Piscatella, an analyst at the NPD group, tells us that although Call of Duty: Vanguard did not achieve the expected figures in Spain, there is no doubt that it continues dominating the american terrain, as it is accommodated as the most popular game of the month of November. This is followed by a Battlefield 2042 which, positioning itself as second best selling game of the country, continues to publish updates to improve the user experience. And behind all this is the duality of Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl that, although it still enjoys great success in Japan, is made with the third position in the US market

But another novelty of the month has been starring a Forza Horizon 5 of the most acclaimed it has achieved captivate a large part of the public American with his driving proposal. To this list are added titles already released such as Madden NFL 22, very popular in the country, Mario Party Superstars, FIFA 22 or Far Cry 6, which leaves us with a top of the most colorful.

US Top 10 in November Call of Duty: Vanguard (Novedad) Battlefield 2042 (New) Pokémon Shiny Diamond / Shimmering Pearl (New) Forza Horizon 5 (New) Madden NFL 22 Mario Party Superstars Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy FIFA 22 Far Cry 6 NBA 2K22

Despite the successes already mentioned in the field of video games, the field of consoles he is not going through his best moment. As Piscatella comments in his Twitter thread, the sale of hardware has fallen 38% compared to November last year, a phenomenon produced by the lack of components for the production of machines. However, Nintendo continues to find a large number of buyers with more than 1 million of Nintendo Switch sold among its three models. Piscatella does not give data on other platforms, but the well-known analyst Daniel Ahmad | give a few more in-depth brushstrokes and remember that “PS4 + Xbox One + Wii U (yes, Wii U) sold more in November 2014 than Switch + PS5 + Xbox Series in November 2021.”

More on: Call of Duty: Vanguard, Battlefield 2042, Nintendo Switch and US Sales.