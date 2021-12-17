Call of Duty: Vanguard and Nintendo Switch dominate November’s UK sales charts

The sale of games is up, with a rebound to be noted in the purchase of physical format for Christmas.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated 15 December 2021, 13:22 24 comments

One more month, Nintendo Switch rose as the best-selling console in the stores of United Kingdom during November. Such an achievement was made possible, in part, by the launch of a Japanese hardware pack alongside Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, their most successful video game. For its part, in the premiere software of Call of Duty: Vanguard it was unrivaled and, despite having worse numbers than its previous titles, it surpassed FIFA 22.

In second and third place on the list of best-selling consoles last month were PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. In its usual report, GamesIndustry does not talk about stock problems for both devices, although it is to be expected that they will be repeated. Finally, and in global terms, during these four weeks a total of 422,138 consoles were sold, less than half that of a year ago, when the next-generation systems from both Sony and Microsoft were launched.

Half as many consoles were sold than a year ago, when the PS5 and Xbox Series were releasedYes, there was a slight growth, of 5%, in the demand for video games, with 4.6 million copies sold in physical and digital having a push of the traditional format. According to GamesIndustry, this is common given the proximity of the Christmas holidays, when the consumer tends to go to stores in search of gifts.

Moving on to talk about software, and focusing only on the releases of the month, we find to review the eighth place of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition despite not having yet reached physical stores and the launch of some of the Collection members on Xbox Game Pass and PS Now. Without further ado, we offer a complete list of the most successful video games of the month.

November bestsellers in the UK Call of Duty: Vanguard (Activision Blizzard) FIFA 22 (EA) Battlefield 2042 (EA) Pokémon Brilliant Diamond (Nintendo)* Football Manager 2022 (Sega) Forza Horizon 5 (Microsoft) Pokémon Shining Pearl (Nintendo)* Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition (Rockstar) Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)* Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Square Enix) Just Dance 2022 (Ubisoft) Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft) Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Sony) Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo)* Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)* Riders Republic (Ubisoft) Minecraft: Switch Edition (Nintendo/Mojang)* Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) LEGO Harry Potter Collection (Warner Bros)

* Digital sales not available.

