Call of Duty: Vanguard does not reach its predecessors in a Spain dominated by FIFA 22, GTA 5 and Fortnite

The latest Activision installment had already shown in the UK that it did not outperform previous games in the series.

Call of Duty installments have become an annual custom, but the latest Call of Duty: Vanguard has debuted in a way that will make Activision pause: the installment. does not out-sell previous games in the franchise. A fact that we recently learned due to its commercial performance in the United Kingdom and that, in Spanish territory, does not change too much.

After all, Gamereactor shares that the new war shooter has sold 10,500 copies in Spain, a figure that does not reach the success achieved by Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War O Modern Warfare in its early days. Instead, the list is dominated again by titles such as FIFA 22, which already achieved great success during the month of October, and the eternal GTA 5, although it also has the presence of Fortnite for its recently released Mint Legends Pack. This last addition to the battle royale has raised it to the third and fourth position of the top 10, in the ecosystems of Nintendo Switch and PS4.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

Top 10 best-selling video games in Spain FIFA 22 for PlayStation 4 Grand Theft Auto V para PlayStation 4 Fortnite: Mint Legends Pack for PlayStation 4 Fortnite: Mint Legends Pack for Nintendo Switch Mario Party Superstars para Nintendo Switch Call of Duty: Vanguard para PlayStation 5 Call of Duty: Vanguard para PlayStation 4 Animal Crossing: New Horizons para Nintendo Switch FIFA 22: Legacy Edition para Nintendo Switch Minecraft para Nintendo Switch

In the field of consoles, we meet again with the leadership of Nintendo Switch with almost 9,000 consoles sold among its three models, while PS5 continues to battle supply shortages and sells more than 3,500 units, something with which he breaks the barrier of 300,000 PS5 sold in Spain. On the other hand, Xbox Series S once again surpasses its older sister and, between the two, they do not exceed the 1,000 consoles.

As a curious note, Oculus Quest, Meta’s device, has outsold the Xbox Series and exceeds the 1,000 units delivered. A small victory that adds to recent estimates that ensure the sale of more than 10 million Oculus Quest 2 in the world.

More about: Call of Duty: Vanguard, Sales Spain, FIFA 22 and Fortnite.