Call of Duty: Vanguard has less interest than previous ones, and hundreds of players explain why

A survey conducted by GamesIndustry gives us an idea of ​​the weak debut compared to other deliveries.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated 1 December 2021, 09:57 23 comments

That Call of Duty: Vanguard It has not hit as hard as other years it is a reality. The Sledgehammer Games title is not reaping a similar success to previous installments, falling in sales and leaving a much smaller impact than the franchise usually has. Activision with its annual releases.

What are the reasons for this decline in popularity? A survey conducted by GamesIndustry comes to shed light on the matter. In collaboration with EGX and PAX, they have surveyed hundreds of regular Call of Duty players asking them if they continue to play the saga and, if not, the reasons why they are no longer interested.

The data collected, from users in the United Kingdom and the United States, leave very curious results. From 671 people interviewed, 284 have confirmed that they have purchased a franchise title in the last five years and, of those, only 21% have bought Vanguard, adding a total of 59.

GamesIndustry survey chart

Almost 80% of respondents have not purchased VanguardTherefore, almost 80% of those surveyed have not been done with the delivery of Sledgehammer and, among the reasons they put forward, the most shared is 55% say they are playing other games. The second strong reason is 34% who say they have played too many Call of Duty titles, while the third (24%) points to a lack of interest in titles that have World War II as their main theme.

The rest of the answers that are given are, of course, no less interesting. 20% say that the critics have thrown them back, 14% say they are happy playing Call of Duty: Warzone and 11% prefer to wait for other games that are pending launch. Therefore, it is clear that they have not been convinced by the approach of the title, nor by the opinions of the media, nor has the promotion been effective.

It even targets the large download sizeFinally, there is a remaining 17% who offer other minor reasons. In fact, they are perhaps the most curious of all, since those that occur point to the controversy with Activision Blizzard, something that we could expect, but below it they talk about the price, the community toxicity, the poor single-player mode or even the large download size.

Let’s remember that, despite everything, in the Vanguard analysis we told you that it offers a solid experience that does not clash with what the franchise has offered in previous years, but that seems not to be enough for an audience with more and more different offers on the table. The problems it is experiencing are minor and the studio is taking care of them, but Activision’s efforts are now focused on Caldera, the new Warzone map that will arrive this December.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More on: Call of Duty Vanguard, Activision, Sledgehammer Games, and Warzone.