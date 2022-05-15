Call of Duty Vanguard Loses Lead in the United States to Elden Ring’s Overwhelming Sales Success

The latest reports placed the FromSoftware RPG over 13 million copies distributed in the world.

The latest official sales figures for the RPG de Hidetaka Miyazaki They left us some numbers of great blockbusters in the industry, with more than 13 million distributed copies registered in the company’s latest financial report, which covered until March 31. This overwhelming success in sales has allowed Elden Ring compete with industry titans in different markets.

Mat Piscatella, a member of the NPD Group think tank, has been sharing data on the industry sales in the US market, with surprises such as the transfer of Nintendo Switch to PS4 in the United States, which is already the fourth best-selling console in the country’s history. But the feat of the Nintendo console has not been the only remarkable one.

Elden Ring has achieved overcome a Call of Duty Vanguard, como the best-selling game in the United States in the last 12 monthsa period in which both releases are included, although with several months ahead for the latest installment of Activision’s war saga, which arrived on PC and consoles last November.

It is important to note that Call of Duty: Vanguard has not met Activision’s own expectations and has enjoyed a less success than previous installments of the sagahowever, we are talking about Call of Duty, a franchise that even when it has not worked as the company expected, has ended up in #1 in sales of 2021 in the United States. Meanwhile, FromSoftware’s latest title continues to add sales, pointing to potential figures that escape even for Kadokawa, the company’s owners.

