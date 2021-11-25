Call of Duty: Vanguard suffers from issues and unexpected shutdowns that force it to disable its latest event

Sledgehammer has temporarily removed ‘Secrets of the Pacific’, which is related to Warzone.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is not having a good 2021. The title of Sledgehammer Games It has not got off to a good start in sales figures, and at a critical level, while it offers a pleasant experience, it has not managed to win over the players. At least not as much as previous installments or Call of Duty: Warzone itself.

The studio continues to update the title by implementing various adjustments, but this week they had to face unexpected problems after the launch of the event ‘Secrets of the Pacific’. This, which also involves the battle royale, is causing numerous problems generalized, in addition to closures in the application.

Challenges progress is sustainedFor that reason, Sledgehammer have decided disable the event at Vanguard until a solution is found. This one features some challenges that, when completed, reveal more details about Caldera, the new map for Warzone. If you have completed challenges and advanced in it, do not worry, because they have also confirmed by social networks that the progress is maintained and will be shown as it was when the event is active again.

The last war delivery of Activision It arrived earlier this month on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. In our analysis of Call of Duty: Vanguard, Carlos Gallego regretted considering that he has missed a good opportunity to innovate in the franchise, although it offers a multiplayer as solid as it has been usual for so many years.

