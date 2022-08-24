Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is listed under the US age rating system.

The file confirms one of the most widespread rumors about the Activision title: the ‘DMZ’ mode

Call of Duty: Warzone remains one of the most popular games around for the experience battle-royalebut from Activision they are preparing their next step with a Warzone 2.0 which will arrive sometime in 2022. We do not yet have a definitive release date, but the developers have taken it upon themselves to raise public expectations by stating that their game will mark a new era in the genre.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Token References DMZ Extraction ModeIn the absence of knowing more information around the title, it seems that the US age rating system has already registered Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and, along with this, has ended up confirming a widespread rumor among fans of the franchise. As we read in its file, initially shared by CharlieIntel on Twitter, this installment is described as “a first-person shooter, set in the Call of Duty universe, in which players participate in a variety of multiplayer combat events (eg battle royale, plunder-style skirmishes/DMZ)”.

This last DMZ mode (Demilitarized Zone) has starred in a good handful of conversations related to Call of Duty in recent months, as some users had leaked this term associated with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Although many details about this novelty have not yet been shared, everything points to that Activision is preparing an Escape From Tarkov-style modality that would allow us to enjoy a pull style in which players must enter a map and get as much loot as possible, either to sell it or to use it in future games.

Be that as it may, it is clear that Activision is preparing to give us more news about Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. The company is already paving the way for the launch of this game and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and that is why it has already announced the date and details from the final season of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone.

