Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 reaffirms its launch for 2022 and recalls its close link with the saga

Activision views this experience as “an extension of the Modern Warfare universe.”

Activision keep betting big on the universe of Call of Duty and, although its last delivery did not obtain positive results for the company, it refuses to throw in the towel. That is why fans of the franchise are already preparing for the second half of 2022, which will bring the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and a Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 that is still does not have a release date.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will launch as an extension to the Modern Warfare universe this yearActivisionIn their presentation, the developers of this second battle royale experience promised that the game would hit the market sometime in the 2022something they wanted to repeat in the results of their latest financial report: “A new Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 experience, closely integrated with the paid game, will launch as an extension of the Modern Warfare universe this year”.

We already knew that Warzone 2.0 would not arrive before Modern Warfare 2, whose release is scheduled for October 28. However, from Activision they wanted to reaffirm the decision to release it this year and, as additional information, they also remind once again that the sequel to Modern Warfare will be the installment more ambitious of the entire franchise.

What do we know that Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0?

The installment will feature technological innovations, new features and unprecedented gameplayThe American firm has not shared many details about its next battle royale-style game, but it promises to offer a new era in the genre through a premise that, linked to Modern Warfare 2, will allow us to live an avant-garde experience. This will be done by Technological innovations, new features and unprecedented gameplay.

In this sense, Activision recalls that the developers have been working on the insertion of mechanics and systems from the original shooter, which translates into the incorporation of innovations in handling and advanced AI. In addition, it should be noted that the title will use a graphics engine that, released with the 2019 Modern Warfare reboot, will also bring the Modern Warfare 2 experience to life.

Be that as it may, everything points to Activision will wait a few more weeks before giving us unpublished information on his upcoming Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. For now, we can continue polishing our skills in the shooter genre with the first installment of the battle royale, which continues to improve the player experience with new gameplay and cosmetics for those who want to customize their games.

