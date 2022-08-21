Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard prepare a final season loaded with iconic villains: date and details

Both games pave the way for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, which will be released sometime in 2022.

Call of Duty: Warzone continues to enjoy the success of its battle royale proposal, but Activision is already preparing a Warzone 2.0 which is not only dated for sometime in 2022, but is also seen as the game that will usher in a new era in the genre. And, to pave this launch, from Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard they want to launch one last streak.

The final season of Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard will begin on August 24We talk about the final season of Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard, which will start next august 24. According to the features described by Activision on the official Call of Duty website, this novelty will feature some of the franchise’s most iconic villains, as well as new game modes, map changes and a lot of chaos to fire the battle royale before Warzone 2.0.

Starting with the news in Warzone, from Activision they especially highlight a volcanic eruption which will alter the terrain on various maps and thus complement the game’s usual challenge with other difficulties such as lava creep or rock falls. This event is accompanied by cosmetic rewards and bonuses that will help us in the game.

We can defend Caldera or sabotage it in the game mode Operation: Last CallOne of the highlights of the new season of Warzone is the game mode Operation: Last Call, which will take us to Caldera to defend the territory or cause massive sabotage, depending on the team we decide to be part of. In addition, this will be accompanied by an additional event that, with the name of Resurgence Supremewill be detailed in the future.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will have two new maps and a final battle against zombiesAs for the seasonal features in Call of Duty: Vanguard, the Activision experience is expanded with two new maps and a final zombie battle. On the one hand, the inclusion of the scenario Beheaded, which will take us to a post-apocalyptic Times Square full of frenetic action. This novelty will arrive in the game as soon as the season begins.

Along it, it will end by introducing the second map: Fortress. Medium in size, this location takes us to a maritime graveyard full of ships stranded in the desert. These structures will have corridors and cameras that we can take advantage of to gain positions of power, although Activision urges us not to lose sight of the roof of the boat.

Those who wish to participate in a final showdown against the zombies of Call of Duty: Vanguard, they are in luck. After all, the development studio invites us to return to Egypt to carry out new missions after the discovery of the tragic secrets of Shi No Numa. Beyond this, from Activision they also ensure that we will see new seasonal qualifiers and rewards that we can obtain over the coming months.

Beyond this, it should be remembered that Activision is also preparing the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which will be available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series on October 28. As for this new installment, we already know the dates to test its multiplayer beta, although you can also reserve it to access its full campaign in advance.

