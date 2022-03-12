Call of Duty: Warzone confirms its arrival on mobile devices with “a triple A experience”

Activision has officially announced that it is working on this version of the free to play battle royale.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated March 11, 2022, 10:13 4 comments

This week, Call of Duty: Warzone marks two years with us. The free to play battle royale is still in very good shape, being one of the most played titles by multiplayer shooter fans month after month. From Activision They have already released season 2, but it seems that the news will not end there, at least in the future.

It was practically an open secret, but those responsible for the game have officially announced through a blog post that they are working on a mobile version of the same. “We are creating an entirely new mobile AAA experience that will bring exciting, fluid, large-scale action from Call of Duty: Warzone to players,” they comment in the text.

The post is aimed at finding new staff to develop the title, so you will surely have to wait a while longer to see it. Beyond recruiting staff for their internal studios (Solid State, Beenox, Digital Legends, and Demonware), no date or platforms have been announcedalthough we understand that it will be available on both iOS and Android devices.

It is being developed natively for mobile“This large-scale multiplayer experience is being built natively for mobile with cutting edge technology designed to entertain gamers from all over the world for many years”, they highlight in the statement. They also talk about a mobile gaming experience “of first class”and for this they are looking for engineers, designers, artists and marketing managers, among other vacancies.

Until we can see something of this new mobile version, we can continue playing Warzone on the rest of the available platforms: PC, PlayStation and Xbox. It is worth emphasizing that, after the purchase of Microsoft, from Xbox they have assured that users of other platforms should not worry, since their plans include keeping Call of Duty on PlayStation for the future.

