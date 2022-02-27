Call of Duty: Warzone corrects with its latest patch an error that seriously unbalanced the games

The latest update to the free to play battle royale makes adjustments to the PPSh-41, among other changes.

Despite the poor sales performance of its last annual installment, in Activision they can rest easy with their main shooter franchise. Call of Duty It continues to be one of the best-known sagas in the world of video games and, thanks to Warzone, it continues to enjoy a good state of form at the player level.

However, games as a service often suffer from complications with the various patches they receive over the months, and the case of battle royale free to play is no exception. The latest update is now available of Warzone, leaving us with a series of improvements and adjustments expected by the community.

PPSh-41 has been fixedThe most requested was the one that had to do with the PPSh-41, a weapon that was completely unbalanced. According to Raven Software, responsible for the title, a bug due to a developer error had caused this weapon Exaggeratedly multiplies its damage, something that has been fixed with the patch. In addition to preventing the bug from happening again, the damage has been reduced from 1.3 to 1.1.

For the rest, the various adjustments are aimed at general changes in the gameplay, such as a better distribution of contracts or the elimination of impact grenades in the Gulag, and various bug fixes related to object collisions in Caldera, players freezing at the start of the match, or perk bugs affecting cooldown.

You can check out the full patch notes on Raven’s official website. The update is available on all platforms (PC, PlayStation and Xbox), although one is expected to arrive in the future. new installment of Warzone. Regarding the main Call of Duty, there have been rumors in recent days that pointed to a delay, but Activision remains firm in its decision to launch another title during 2022.

