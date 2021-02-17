Call of Duty: Warzone could receive zombies very soon

Little by little, new clues are arriving that the zombies could reach Call of Duty: Warzone. And judging from the latest signs, it could happen sooner than we might think. And although there is nothing official about it, it is interesting to note that the vast majority of clues come from the game itself.

Indeed, with those messages that many times seem to have been thoroughly introduced by Activision itself, so that the most astute players can find them. Keep reading and we will tell you all the details.

The information, echoed by VG24 / 7, comes from the different users who are sharing their discoveries on social networks. This is the case, for example, of Eric Maynard (known for being an expert on the subject of zombies in CoD).

The fact is that Mayndar has published and Twitter a discovery at the Verdansk Hospital. And it is that, apparently, this has a Black Ops Cold War Zombies machine, which contains the following message: “ZAI / ACTIVATE_ZOMBIES.”.

Soooooo…. There’s a Cold War Zombies Trial Machine in Hospital On Warzone… 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/CUw7ZlkAhQ — eric maynard (@EricMaynardII) February 11, 2021

What does that show? Nothing really, but you have to remember that in Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies mode, these machines are where players exchange points for rewards for completing challenges. In addition, it is not the only indication that points towards that possibility. Without going any further, Reddit user Soggy_nugget86 has also made an interesting discovery.

In fact, he has stumbled upon a radio in the Warzone office area. And this radio plays a message in Russian. The good news has come when another Reddit user, in this case Wolf-of-icewrack, has translated the content of the message. And this one says something like …

“This is the Russian ship ‘Vodyanoy’ channel 1-2, over. Here the shipment, requesting permission to deliver to Verdansk, change. Secure cargo, all systems are fine. Get ready to go, change and cut. “

It’s true that it’s unclear if said cargo ship will bring the undead onto the map, but right now the community speculates (as Eurogamer reports) that the Vodyanoy is being used to send a biochemical weapon called Nova 6 on and off the map. from Warzone’s Rebirth Island. Plus, all of these leaks come just one week after the current season of Warzone ends.