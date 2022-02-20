Call of Duty Warzone has a new tool to despair cheaters

From Activision they are actively fighting against cheating through their new RICOCHET system.

Anyone who has lived through the cheater drama in Call of Duty Warzone knows that they can completely ruin the gaming experience. Activision is clear about it and has come to be really angry at the presence of these. For put solution to the problem as bluntly as possible, the team introduced a new PC tool, RICOCHET.

Damage Shield protects players from cheatersThe anti-tramp system It has already demonstrated its effectiveness when in its debut it took over more than 48,000 users who used cheats in a single day, figures that Activision celebrated and a tool with which they have not stopped harassing those players who spoil the experience of the community in Warzone.

Among the most interesting novelties, the one baptized as ‘Damage Shield‘. As shared by the team on the Call of Duty blog, when the server detects a cheater in real time, this disables the ability to kill other playersthis mitigation leaves the cheater vulnerable to other legitimate players, while the team behind RICOCHET collects information about the cheats the player uses.

From TeamRICOCHET they have confirmed that this is just one of the mitigations they have in the game, in addition to those that are yet to come. They have also confirmed that since the activation of these systems, there has been a decrease in reports about cheaters, although they are aware of the work that lies ahead. The team has also ensured that this system will only cause trouble for cheaters.

Cheaters are at the mercy of other players“We track these encounters to make sure there’s no chance of the game randomly or accidentally applying a damage shield, regardless of skill level. To be clear, we will never interfere in shootings between law-abiding community membersIn addition to the clip we’ve shared with you, the anti-cheat team has advised that in the coming weeks we’re likely to see some other amazing snippets featuring new ways to mitigate against cheaters. Season 2 of Vanguard and Warzone, adding interesting content through your new update.

More about: Warzone.