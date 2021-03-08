Call of Duty: Warzone: New Game Modes Leaked, Including Sandbox Mode

A number of voice lines have been leaked from Call of Duty Warzone, which suggests that the game will introduce new modes called ‘Plague’ and ‘Sandbox’ (which may include racing activities) alongside the recently announced Exfiltration mode (it was also leaked earlier).

As PC Gamer discovered, ZestyCODLeaks posted the news on Twitter, with a link to a video containing all the leaked lines. And this points to new modes that could be introduced soon, although no dates have been suggested for when they could arrive.

“We can’t lose Verdansk, find those damn zombies”says one of the lines related to the Plague gameplay. The narrative talks about how “se pierde Verdansk” and is invaded, and there are multiple mentions of “pest areas” that players should avoid. “Extraction canceled, nuclear entry to Verdansk”the narrator yells, probably when the mission has failed. The suggestion is that players will have to try to retrieve Verdansk from a horde of zombies and then exfiltrate. If they fail, the map will be bombed.

NEW WARZONE QUOTES *NEW* Warzone Quotes for Season 2+ (Plague, Exfiltration, & Sandbox!) Be sure to @ me if you talk about the video!https://t.co/nObFvXoQ5u (uploaded to DailyMotion to avoid the DMCA) pic.twitter.com/Fusbyrhlms — Zesty (@ZestyCODLeaks) March 3, 2021

There are also voice lines related to a mode called Sandbox, with lines that talk about “an area of ​​operation” full of activities. The voice lines mention an obstacle course and also speak of helicopters and vehicles completing laps, suggesting that a racing minigame will be implemented. One of the most curious voice lines says “reach the goal without touching the ground”, which suggests that a style test can be played “the ground is lava”.

The final mode is Exfiltration, which was previously detailed on the Call of Duty Blog, and which has been announced to arrive mid-season. In it, players will be asked to find and maintain a portable radio for a specified time before winning.

Meanwhile, Zombies teasers began appearing in Call of Duty Warzone in early February, with Zombies landing in Verdansk with the launch of Season 2.

In other Call of Duty Warzone news, Activision recently said that a 500GB PS4 might not be suitable for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.