Call of Duty Warzone prepares the arrival of Godzilla and Kong: trailer and keys to the new battle royale event

Operation Monarch will bring to the battlefield the fight between the two most famous giant monsters in cinema.

Last April we discovered to our astonishment what was going to be the new collaboration from Call of Duty Warzone, the popular battle royale of the Activision war franchise: Godzilla and Kong arrived at Caldera in Operation Monarch, and they did so with the same desire to split their faces as in Adam Wingard’s 2021 film.

The event starts tomorrow May 11th and will be available until the 25th of this same month. Of course, the new trailer already allows us to get an idea of ​​how colossal our popular monsters are going to feel in Caldera, but also, Godzilla y Kong They’re going to introduce some interesting new mechanics during the event.

Operation Monarch places us in a 60 player battle with a set of rules Resurgence for which we are recommended to form complete teams of four. On the ground, Monarch information can be found through supply boxes, special items, and downed enemies, which we can use to get killstreaks, supply drops, and the SCREAM device.

This device allows us to unleash the power of Gozdilla and Kong in battle– The SCREAM device is a killstreak that grants its user one of two titan powers:

Godzilla’s Heat Ray : We can direct the monster’s devastating breath against any area of ​​the map.



: We can direct the monster’s devastating breath against any area of ​​the map. kong punch: The king of monsters will hit the ground and throw rocks at our enemies at our command.

“To prevent a flurry of attacks and protect the sensory nerves of our protective titans, multiple SCREAM devices cannot be used in rapid succession,” Activision explained in the patch notes. Another highlight of the event will be the “clash of the titans“, a succession of monster attacks where we can open fire directly against the monsters: the team that gets dealing more damage will take a drop from SCREAM streaks. This Clash of the Titans will take place early and throughout the game.

Throughout the games we will have the positions of the titans indicated in the tactical map, while the minimap will show their attack area, having our monsters controlled at all times will be decisive, especially during the Clash of the Titans events. As usual, the event will arrive accompanied by monster inspired skinsincluding one of Mechagodzilla.

Activision continues to focus on its different proposals for the popular war saga, with such a massive staff that it already exceeds 3,000 employees working on the brand. Remember that, if you haven’t played its latest installment yet, our Call of Duty: Vanguard review is available.

