Call of Duty: Warzone Reaches 6 Million Players In Its First 24 Hours

Identify of Accountability: Warzone, Identify of Accountability: Modern Wrestle’s free-to-play struggle royale mode, has been carried out by over 6 million avid gamers in its first 24 hours.

Call of Obligation revealed the within monitor on Twitter, celebrating its first day since liberating the long-rumored mode into the wild.

It’ll be attention-grabbing to look how Warzone gala’s in its first week, and spot if it may presumably come nearly Identify of Accountability: Cell’s doc breaking 100 million downloads.

For comparability, Apex Legends drew in 2.5 million avid gamers in its first 24 hours once more in February 2019 and reached 10 million its first three days.

Identify of Accountability: Warzone launched on March 10 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC and includes two modes: Plunder and a 150-player struggle royale mode.

It stands with the exception of totally different struggle royale titles like Fortnite and Apex Legends with such choices as a result of the Gulag, which allows eradicated avid gamers to struggle another 1v1 for a chance at a 2nd existence.

Warzone helps crossplay between consoles and PC and allows avid gamers to carry their development anyplace they choose to play.

