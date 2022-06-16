Call of Duty: Warzone releases new map: trailer, date and details of season 4 of the shooter

Activision has announced news for both the battle royale and Vanguard.

Call of Duty: Vanguard players and those who continue to enjoy Warzone have an appointment this June. Despite the announcement of a Warzone 2 for the near future, Activision has announced the arrival of the season 4, ‘Mercenaries of Fortune’ with the cinematic trailer that you can see on these lines.

Season 4 premieres June 22The new season will land on both titles starting next June 22, with new content. Among the novelties, what stands out above all else is the new Warzone map, which is called Bastion of Fortune2.5 times bigger than Renaissance and with several hidden secrets.

It has twelve key locations (City, Lookout, Terraces, Cemetery, Grotto, Smuggler’s Cove, Gatehouse, Keep, Winery, Bay, Lighthouse and Camp), and you can see their layout and how each of the points are connected in the image below:

It is unknown at the moment if Bastion of Fortune will be the third rotation map of Call of Duty: Warzone next to Caldera or Rebirth or, on the contrary, it will replace the latter, something that the shooter community is speculating about lately.

As for Vanguard, the fourth season will also incorporate a new map for Zombies mode with an updated version of Shi No Numa. It takes place in a Japanese jungle swamp and originally appeared in Call of Duty: World at War, as well as subsequent titles in the franchise.

Along with all this, there will be some Significant changes to the Caldera map that will be detailed soon and, as usual, there will be no lack of content in the form of new cosmetic items, battle passes and the usual news when a season opens.

It must be remembered that in October of this year Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be released, the new installment of the saga with the signing of Infinity Ward that will bring back some characters that are very loved by those who enjoyed the installments of Modern Warfare back in the day. At the moment, we have an extensive gameplay to see what his campaign looks like.

More about: Warzone, Call of Duty, Call of Duty Vanguard, Season, Activision and Map.