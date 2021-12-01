Call of Duty Warzone takes us to the beautiful and wild map of the Pacific, Caldera, in its new trailer

The Battle Royale prepares us for the imminent launch of its new battlefield with an unusual video.

We have barely recovered from the launch of Call of Duty: Vanguard, but you better be ready to raise your weapons because the big changes for Call of Duty Warzone are just around the corner, with the arrival of its new map, Caldera, set in the Pacific So what completely breaks with what we were used to up to now.

The change of environment is so significant, that even the company has played with it in this new trailer, because Caldera seems more like a vacation destination in which to spend the days enjoying the sun, than a place in which to open fire to everyone who gets in front of us. This new video presents the new map as if it were a travel agency, accompanied by a fun text that warns us of the dangers that we will find there.

The trailer shows Caldera as an attractive vacation destination“Warning: Pacific Horizon Air will not be responsible for any deaths, capture, arrest, one-on-one combat between visitors, drowning, parachute-related accidents, gas-related deaths or injuries, shrapnel, anti-aircraft fire, tennis elbow, food poisoning or other similar incidents. In the event that Pacific Horizon Air is forced to engage an enemy in aerial combat, it may request passengers to leave the aircraft early. Trips to Caldera are not insured. By deploying the parachute, the travelers exonerate Pacific Horizon Air, its pilots and all personnel of any responsibility, regardless of the destination or the result of the landing. Baggage fees … included. “

From the official account, they have also shown us the complete map of Caldera with the different landing zones. We can launch towards: Arsenal, Docks, Runway, Ruins, Mines, Peak, Beachhead, Villaje, Lagoon, Airfield, Fields, Sub Pen, Power Plant, Capital and Resort. Caldera is coming to Call of Duty Warzone next December 9, although if you own Call of Duty Vanguard, you will have a exclusive 24-hour early access. If you have not yet played the latest installment of the popular war franchise, remember that you have available our analysis of Call of Duty: Vanguard and its return to the Second World War.

