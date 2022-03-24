Call of Duty will take Snoop Dogg to World War II: he will be a playable character in Vanguard and Warzone

The American rapper will debut early in COD: Mobile ahead of Season 3 of the Activision shooter.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated March 24, 2022, 10:55 11 comments

As usual in annual deliveries, Call of Duty: Vanguard continues to receive content after its launch in 2021. Looking ahead to their future additions, both Vanguard and Warzone receive a multitude of new features through updates, and Activision has already announced that the third season will begin in April, after the delay of the second.

It can be tested before in Call of Duty MobileIn addition to content related to new maps, weapons, operators, and events, what has drawn a lot of attention is the inclusion of Snoop Dogg, who will be coming to the Call of Duty games as a playable character. The first time we will see him will be in COD: Mobile, but the American rapper’s bundle will be available from April 19 in Vanguard and Warzone.

“DO Double G is back in Call of Duty and now I’m in the fucking game”says the artist on the official blog. In the post it is detailed that he will be part of an exclusive operator package that, if we buy it, will give us 10 objects that include three weapons. In addition, we will be rewarded with alternate costumes and cosmetic items for the mere fact of controlling Snoop Dogg.

It is not the first time that Snoop Dogg is related to the world of video games. In fact, he has carried out previous collaborations with Call of Duty and He has been closely linked to the world for years, both in the promotion of games and as part of them. The most recent thing we know about him is that he has been directly involved in the new theme songs for GTA Online, which incorporated an expansion on Dr. Dre at the end of 2021.

