Call of Duty would be without its annual installment in 2023: Treyarch’s game is delayed, according to Bloomberg

The Activision franchise has maintained its traditional new installment of the popular shooter since 2005.

Update: After the news was released, Activision shared with us their position: “We have an exciting list of premium and free Call of Duty experiences for this year, next and beyond. Reports of anything else are incorrect. We look forward to sharing more details when the time is right.”

Original news: It is evident that Activision is experiencing a torrent of movements in the company. We start the year with the purchase of the company after Call of Duty by Microsoft, and we have already been able to learn numerous news about its short and long-term plans, highlighting the new Call of Duty Modern Warfare that will arrive this 2022 from the hand of Infinity Ward.

The decision would come from Activisionit’s almost a tradition for playersthe arrival of a new installment of the war franchise every year, but according to reports Jason Schreierthe well-known Bloomberg journalist, his sources would suggest that the 2023 title, developed by TreyarchI know would delay to 2024leaving us for the first time since 2005, a year without a new Call of Duty.

This past January, Schreier himself anticipated the arrival of the new Treyarch title planned after Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2022. Although this new installment would follow the annual trend of the saga, the plans would have changed before an apparent fatigue in the franchise. The Bloomberg journalist has also pointed out that this movement would not be related to the agreement with Microsoft.

The performance of COD Vanguard would have accused fatigue in the sagaThe decision would come from Activision and would have to do with the poor performance of Call of Duty Vanguard compared to previous installments. Schreier sources point to a growing concern within the company about games that cannibalize each other. According to Bloomberg sources, from Activision they would be looking to fill the lack of the new installment of the shooter with other projects for 2023, among which we would have a new free-to-play titleplus content for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2022 and Warzone 2.

At the moment, Activision has already presented its plans for this year, where the veterans of Infinity Ward will be the protagonists. Recently, Microsoft wanted to clear up doubts about a possible Call of Duty Xbox exclusive, confirming that the saga will continue on PlayStation beyond the signed agreements. The last installment of the franchise arrived on November 5, 2021, returning to its origins under the framework of the WWII. If you haven’t played it yet and want to know more, remember that at 3DJuegos you have our analysis of Call of Duty: Vanguard available.

