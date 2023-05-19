Call of the Night Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Call of the Night is a Japanese manga series that was written and drawn by Kotoyama. The first season of the anime adaption of the series ran from July through September of 2022.

The Liden Films-produced season was shown on Fuji TV’s Noitamina schedule. Along with Ao no Orchestra, the manga series took obtained the 68th Shogakukan Manga Award within the shonen category in 2023.

The first season of the anime adaption received positive reviews from the audience as well. Fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Call of the Night season 2 as a result of this.

Anime lovers were heartbroken at the notion of what lay ahead as the spring 2022 anime lineup came to an end with surprise blockbusters like Spy x Family. However, no one could have predicted that summer 2022 could be as enjoyable.

With its explosive audio-visual design and scorching narrative, Call of the Night really turned up the heat on the summer anime lineup, taking the animeverse by surprise this season.

Call of the Night: Season 2 was in high demand among fans when the anime’s first season, which had 13 episodes, came to an end.

Despite the show’s strong popularity, the studio hasn’t yet announced a second season. We think it’s a little early to make an official announcement since the studio is also working on other things, but we are certain that a sequel will be released eventually.

The protagonist of this manga was a little kid by the name of Ko Yamori. Compared to his school buddies, he has radically different views on life and how to live it.

He has little interest in typical experiences or pursuits, such as romance or relationships. His internal turmoil is a big source of worry and serves as a plot mechanism in the story.

Ko rejects the traditional view of life that is prevalent among young males and girls. He begins to gradually distance himself from everyday life while carrying a sad heart and an exhausted attitude.

His inability to sleep causes him to become a night owl. He finds that strolling around the streets at night is a relaxing way to pass the time.

Call of the Night Season 2 Release Date

It will be a while before we hear anything about the second season, even though the first just finished broadcasting.

While it’s possible that the anime won’t be on television anytime soon, 2024 seems to be a hopeful year.

Call of the Night Season 2 Cast

The two main characters of this series are Ko Yamori and Nazuna along with several human and vampire characters mentioned below:

Ko Yamori is a 14-year-old boy who is bored of his life and wants to be a vampire. He wants to fall for Nazuna if he wants to be a vampire. He meets Nazuna while he goes for a night’s walk.

Nazuna is a shy girl who is a nightwalker. She brings happiness to him.

The human’s characters include Akira Asai, Mahiru Seki, Akihito Akiyama, Kiyosumi Shirakawa.

The vampire characters include Seri Kikyo, Nico Hirata, Kabura Honda, Midori Kohakobe, and Hatsuka Suzushiro.

Call of the Night Season 2 Trailer

Call of the Night Season 2 Plot

Being a vampire was new and challenging. Ko longs to be a vampire since she is tired of living a routine existence.

He then gives up on education and takes a nighttime stroll. He runs into Nazuna while walking. One for the vampires is Nazuna.

He made modifications to his life after explaining the cause of the insomnia he had experienced. She talks of the pleasures of wandering in the dark and displays delight in his life, even if nothing was able to aid him.

He still wants to become a vampire nevertheless. In order to become a vampire, johnny must first fall in love with Nazuna. He has to fall for her for things to change. You have to watch the complete series to find out if he turns into a vampire or not.

While the studio still must animate a few key chapters that they put off for later, the second series will begin up where Chapter 46 left off.

While we don’t want to give too much away about the manga, we can say that Call of the Night: Season 2 will focus a lot on Nazuna’s background.

While Kou’s transformation to a vampire hasn’t yet taken place as the anime was building up to, there’s a surprising twist in the tale that will partially make that statement real.

The narrative of Call of the Night could take interesting turns in season 2. At the conclusion of the initial season, fans were understandably left hanging.

The buildup to Ko’s transformation into a vampire is likely to continue where the book left off in Chapter 46, where Season 2 is anticipated to begin up. As the plot develops, fans should prepare for some surprising twists.

Love, friendship, and the occult are just a few of the numerous subjects covered in Call of the Night. These concepts will be developed and expanded upon for audiences in Season 2.

Relationship issues, adolescent turmoil, and personal accountability are only a few possible plotlines for the next season.

Call of the Night’s second season is now out, and it promised to be just as suspenseful and thought-provoking compared to the first.

The main character of the programme is Kou Yamori, while Nazuna Nanakusa serves as an essential supporting figure.

The cast is completed by Kou’s friends Koji Hattori and Akira Shimizu, each of whom have love emotions for Nazuna.

Call of the Night’s first season follows Kou as he develops feelings for Nazuna and discovers the truth about her vampire status.

The show examines common human experiences including falling within love, coming to terms with one’s identity, and finding one’s place in the world.

As the season progresses, Kou begins to question his humanity and is more fascinated by the paranormal. The season ends on a cliffhanger with Kou on the verge of becoming vampire.