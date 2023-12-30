Call The Midwife Season 13 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Fans all over the world love Call the Midwife, and luckily, the future of the show has been confirmed, along with three more seasons on the way. This means that we will be able to watch the drama until at least 2026.

The midwives of Poplar went through a lot of changes in the 12th installment of the British hit show Call the Midwife. Fans are already asking what’s next for the nuns as well as the nurses of Nonnatus.

Good news: we already know that the series will get another season; the question is when. The BBC said in April 2021, before season 10 even aired, that they would be keeping the show going through season 13. There are still a lot of questions regarding what will happen with the show in the future. This is what we know so far.

Neal Street Productions made Call the Midwife, a popular British period drama TV show for BBC One, written by Heidi Thomas. An actual nurse named Jennifer Worth wrote the books that the story is based on. She worked in the East End of London within the years between the 1950s and the 1960s.

The show is about the nurses and nuns who work at Nonnatus House, a nursing house in Poplar, East London. They take care of the women and children in the area.

What Is The Renewal Status Of Call The Midwife Season 13?

Many people were wondering what would happen to the show, but in February 2023, the BBC confirmed that “Call the Midwife” would be back for seasons 13, 14, and 15.

Fans were relieved to hear this news because they had been asking when the show might stop. With a promise of two more seasons, fans are able to look forward to more touching stories from the nurses.

Call The Midwife Season 13 Release Date:

The thirteenth season of Call the Midwife will begin on BBC One on January 7, 2024, at 8 p.m. Viewers can also catch up by watching the episode on iPlayer after it airs. This site also has all the earlier seasons of the drama.

Season 13 will begin on PBS in the US on March 17, Sunday. Not only that, but season 13 of Call the Midwife from Neal Street Productions will have 8 episodes, and each one will be an hour long.

Call The Midwife Season 13 Cast:

Jenny Agutter plays Sister Julienne

Helen George plays Nurse Trixie Franklin

Leonie Elliott plays Nurse Lucille Anderson

Stephen McGann plays Dr. Patrick Turner

Linda Bassett plays Sister Phyllis Crane

Anne Reid plays Sister Winifred

Judy Parfitt plays Sister Monica Joan

Cliff Parisi plays Fred Buckle

Max Macmillan plays Timothy Turner

Megan Cusack plays Nancy Corrigan

Georgie Glen plays Miss Higgins

How Far Along Is The Making Of Season 13 Of Call The Midwife?

From what I’ve seen on the show’s official social media pages, shooting for Call the Midwife’s thirteenth installment is still going on, but it’s getting very close to being over. It’s likely that the post-production time for the BBC’s best period plays will be shorter than for other current shows because they don’t use a lot of special effects.

Season 10 of Call the Midwife had to be pushed back because of the pandemic, breaking the tradition of starting new seasons in January. This suggests that season 13 is also going to premiere in January.

Besides that, the Christmas special should come out on December 25th, since the show hasn’t skipped a holiday since season 2. Fans of Call the Midwife in the US will have to wait a little longer than fans in the UK, though, because the show has always come across the pond at the same time.

US fans will have to wait until at least March to view the episodes if season 13 airs in January as usual. This is because the linked PBS stations don’t show them until the season is over. In the same way, season 13 of Call the Midwife won’t be available on Netflix in the United States until much later in the year.

Call The Midwife Season 13 Storyline:

Even though there isn’t yet an official plot summary for Call the Midwife’s thirteenth season, many people who work on the show have given their opinions on how the forthcoming episodes will go.

Ellen George, who plays Trixie on the show, hinted that there will be a lot of babies in the next season. But, since the show was about that, it shouldn’t have been a surprise that she also said there would be “a few shocks.”

Fans did get a sneak peek at one episode, though, when the show’s official X account dropped hints about the fifth episode of the season. The post included a behind-the-scenes picture of the nurses caring for a heavily pregnant woman near the beach.

This post clearly left Poplar behind for a short trip to the coast. It said, “Last week, our team took a special trip away from the smoke-filled streets of the Sixties East End to film within the fresh coastal air of Sussex.” No one knows for sure what that show will be about yet.

Heidi Thomas, the show’s creator, gave the new season a bit more weight when she said, “Even as man prepares to walk upon the moon, we see them grappling alongside life’s eternal questions.” What are we? Where do we fit in?

You might expect season 13 to be a bit more philosophical than the previous years, with people doing more soul-searching as the turbulent 1960s come to an end.

The mysterious tip also tells us when Call the Midwife takes place: the first people walked on the moon on July 20, 1969. With more seasons coming out, Call the Midwife is about to move into a new time in British history.

Call The Midwife Season 13 Trailer Release:

The preview for Season 13 of Call the Midwife has not come out yet. But in May 2023, a sneak video came out that showed the nurses coming back to Nonnatus House for a new season of problems and successes.

Where To Watch Call The Midwife Season 13:

Send for the midwife. In the US, Season 13 will premiere on PBS, and in the UK, it will air on BBC One. You will also be able to watch the season on BBC iPlayer as well as PBS Masterpiece.

PBS will show Season 12 again starting February 11, 2024. Viewers can watch episodes for free until March 13, 2024. People with a PBS passport are going to be able to start watching on January 12, 2024. After March 11, episodes cannot be streamed until PBS shows them on TV again.

Conclusion:

The famous and well-reviewed TV show Call the Midwife follows the lives of the nurses as well as nuns of Nonnatus House as they care for the women and children of East London after the war. Season 13 will come out on BBC One in the UK as well as PBS in the US in January 2024.

The main group is likely to come back, and as always, the season will look at the social and medical problems that women and children within East London had in the late 1960s. Fans who have been fascinated by the stories of Nonnatus House are thrilled to hear that “Call the Midwife” will continue for more than one season.

Season 13 is almost here, which means that viewers can look forward to more sad and touching stories from the devoted nurses. Mark your calendars and prepare to immerse yourself in the familiar world of Call the Midwife once again.