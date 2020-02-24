Call the Midwife star Helen George on Lucille’s romance: “We’re all hoping for a wedding!”

It’s been a slow-burner of a relationship between Nurse Lucille Anderson (Leonie Elliott) and Cyril Robinson (Zephryn Taitte) – however now the stars of Call the Midwife have their fingers crossed for a wedding ceremony.

Ever since Cyril first set eyes on Lucille whereas fixing Nurse Crane’s automobile in sequence eight, he’s been head-over-heels for her. And whereas their courtship hasn’t at all times been simple as each are working and learning exhausting to attain their goals, the two appear to be fairly critical about one another.

Teasing whether or not there’s extra romance to come back, Elliott advised RadioTimes.com at the Radio Instances Covers Social gathering: “Yeah, I hope so!”

Her co-star Helen George, who performs Nurse Trixie Franklin, added: “We by no means know, that’s the factor, we simply by no means know.

“I imply, we’re all hoping for a wedding ceremony! It’s been a few years – we’d like a wedding ceremony. Nevertheless it’s less than us!”

The final Call the Midwife wedding ceremony was in sequence six (2017), when Barbara (Charlotte Ritchie) married Tom (Jack Ashton). We’ve additionally seen marriages between Dr Turner and Shelagh, Chummy and PC Noakes, and Fred and Violet.

As for whether or not she’s hoping to see Lucille tie the knot with Cyril, Elliott stated: “I utterly belief the artistic crew behind the scenes, so in the event that they really feel that that’s proper, then I’d be blissful.”

However a marriage might include downsides for followers of Lucille…

“As a lot as you hope for a wedding ceremony for the sequence as a result of it’s a lot enjoyable to play and for the sense of event, it additionally signifies that that character’s then taken away from Nonnatus,” Helen George defined.

“As a result of after they married, they might then go off, like we noticed with Barbara and Tom in earlier sequence. So it’s bittersweet. You hope for a wedding ceremony, however you type of house that it doesn’t occur as nicely as a result of then it type of modifications the temper in Nonnatus home.”

Call the Midwife continues on BBC One at 8pm on Sundays