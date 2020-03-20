Call the Midwife to suspend filming due to coronavirus

Call the Midwife will postpone filming due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The BBC present is at present slated to return for a Christmas Particular in December 2020, adopted by collection 10 early in the New 12 months. However producers have had to make troublesome resolution to pull the plug on filming – for now.

Govt Producer Dame Pippa Harris mentioned in an announcement on the present’s Fb web page: “Very sadly, we’ve got had to postpone the filming of this 12 months’s Call the Midwife Christmas Particular and collection 10. Our precedence is the security of our wonderful solid and crew, and we don’t imagine that capturing at the present time is possible or accountable.

“Nevertheless, the second the state of affairs improves, the nuns and nurses of Nonnatus Home might be again on their bikes, bringing infants into the world and pleasure into your dwelling rooms. We ship our warmest love to the worldwide Call the Midwife household, and look ahead to being again in Poplar quickly.”

A spokesperson for the present added: “On behalf of everyone at Call the Midwife, we want you all good well being xx”

With Call the Midwife returning like clockwork yearly, filming often begins round spring. The truth is, final 12 months issues kicked off on 18th March as the present’s stars bought their period-appropriate haircuts and donned their costumes as soon as extra.

However for now, we don’t know when the shoot for collection 10 might be in a position to start – or whether or not delays to manufacturing would possibly imply delays to the air date. We’ll preserve you up to date as and once we know extra!

Till then, no less than all 9 earlier collection of Call the Midwife can be found to watch on BBC iPlayer… so each cloud!